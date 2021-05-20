Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$74.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

