Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

DV opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

