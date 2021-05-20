Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

