Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 697,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.