Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells $490,650.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

