Render Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.68 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $138.81 million and $36.68 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.64 or 0.09220473 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

