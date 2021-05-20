Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REMYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 24,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

