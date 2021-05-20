Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.11.

RGA opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

