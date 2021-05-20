Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.46.

REG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 2,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 232.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

