Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.