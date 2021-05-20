Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $53.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

