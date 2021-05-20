Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Separately, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of KRBP opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

