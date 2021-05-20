Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 5,698 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.74 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

