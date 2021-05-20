Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO opened at $180.54 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

