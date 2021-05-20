Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 832.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

