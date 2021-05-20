Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

