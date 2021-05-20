Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 25,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 21,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property that covers a total area of 1,234 hectares, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares that is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property covering an area of 192 hectares in the III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

