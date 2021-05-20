Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Shares Up 15.3%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price shot up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 27,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The firm has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 212.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.