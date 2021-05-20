Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for (INGA) (INGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of (INGA) (AMS: INGA) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €14.10 ($16.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.40 ($13.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €10.70 ($12.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €10.70 ($12.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

