Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

5/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

4/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

4/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.60.

4/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

3/26/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

HBM stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.02. 1,079,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.76.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.