Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate — etrasimod. The company is progressing well with the candidate. Meanwhile, the fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support clinical development of this candidate. Meanwhile, its restructuring initiatives are prudent in our view. Moreover, expansion of pipeline looks encouraging. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. With the withdrawal of Belviq, Arena has lost a stream of revenues making the company more dependent on successful development of its pipeline candidates. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

5/3/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARNA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 3,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

