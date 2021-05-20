Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $234.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.