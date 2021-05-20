RDA Financial Network Sells 711 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $413.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

