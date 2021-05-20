RDA Financial Network Sells 18,418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

