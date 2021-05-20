RDA Financial Network Buys 5,739 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.12 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.