Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

