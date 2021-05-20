Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.77.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.