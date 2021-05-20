Raymond James Raises The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $150.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.82.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.