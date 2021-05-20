Raydium Price Tops $6.52 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 30% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $319.44 million and approximately $52.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00015924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00410392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00963550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,978,926 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.