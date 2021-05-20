Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $131.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,427,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.