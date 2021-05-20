Ralph Lauren Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by 65.6% over the last three years.

Shares of RL opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

