Ralph Lauren Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.
Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by 65.6% over the last three years.
Shares of RL opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06.
In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
