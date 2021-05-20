Rainicorn One Day Volume Reaches $363,751.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $363,751.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.01 or 0.00983960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

