Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Radian Group has raised its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
