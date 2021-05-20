Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

