Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

