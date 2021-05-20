Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.95 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

