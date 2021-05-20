Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE:XM opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.