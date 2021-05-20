Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Acquires $3,651,600.00 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

