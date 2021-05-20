QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.66 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.