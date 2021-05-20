Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 643.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.64. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $162.28 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

