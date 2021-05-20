QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

