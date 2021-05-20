qPULA Trading Management LP Trims Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

NASDAQ RP remained flat at $$88.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

