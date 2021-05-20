qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,106 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,465. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

