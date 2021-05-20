qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,221. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

