qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $259,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

