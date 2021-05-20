qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 500 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.36. 8,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

