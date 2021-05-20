Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 788 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.15 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

