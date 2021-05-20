QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-$298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QIWI has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37). QIWI had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

