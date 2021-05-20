Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

