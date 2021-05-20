Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Cut by Analyst

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

