Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reduced by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 296.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 506,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 378,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 658,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 157,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

